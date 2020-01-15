Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the December 15th total of 5,460,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 505,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Shares of AL stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $48.68. The company had a trading volume of 31,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,845. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average is $43.34. Air Lease has a one year low of $31.98 and a one year high of $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.85.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Air Lease had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 220,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $9,901,269.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,980,136.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $464,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,373 shares in the company, valued at $6,891,925.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 378,950 shares of company stock valued at $17,129,296. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AL. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Air Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 176.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Air Lease by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 342,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Air Lease by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

