AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AIQUY. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.22. 31,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,368. The stock has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $28.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQUY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,767,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,229,000 after acquiring an additional 75,011 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 104,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

