AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.06

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and traded as high as $1.11. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.80.

About AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit