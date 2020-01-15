AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.06

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and traded as high as $1.11. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.80.

About AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.