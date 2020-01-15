Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.93.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB opened at $78.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $58.63 and a 12 month high of $93.14.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $879.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.67 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 2,753 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $197,004.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,533. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Albemarle by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 56,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 14,890 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.