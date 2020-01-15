Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09), RTT News reports. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Alcoa stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,578,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456,468. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $31.45.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AA shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alcoa from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alcoa from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Gabelli downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

