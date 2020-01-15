Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Short Interest Update

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the December 15th total of 4,400,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 996,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,049.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth about $199,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 21.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AQN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Howard Weil cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC set a $14.30 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.76.

Shares of NYSE AQN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,900. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.57.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

