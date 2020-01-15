ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.25

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and traded as low as $1.19. ALJ Regional shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 170 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ALJ Regional from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALJJ. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALJ Regional by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALJ Regional by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALJ Regional by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 356,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 47,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

About ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ)

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

