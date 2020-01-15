ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.25

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and traded as low as $1.19. ALJ Regional shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 170 shares changing hands.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ALJ Regional from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28.
About ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ)
ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.
