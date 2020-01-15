Allergan (NYSE:AGN) Sets New 12-Month High at $193.53

Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $193.53 and last traded at $193.33, with a volume of 28446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $192.54.

Several analysts recently commented on AGN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target (up previously from $176.00) on shares of Allergan in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.90.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.64.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25. Allergan had a negative net margin of 58.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGN. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Allergan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,844,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Allergan by 1,665.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,104,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Allergan by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,205 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Allergan by 415.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,777,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,555 shares during the period. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Allergan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

