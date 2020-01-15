Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Downgraded to Hold at Argus

Argus downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ADS. SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 price objective on Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $121.00 price objective on Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Alliance Data Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $125.00 price objective on Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.64.

Shares of ADS traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.64. The stock had a trading volume of 12,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Alliance Data Systems has a 12 month low of $99.20 and a 12 month high of $182.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.02.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.03). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.69%.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 960,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $15,772,915.01. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $203,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter worth about $268,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 56.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 8.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 25.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,720,000 after buying an additional 25,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 16.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 31,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

