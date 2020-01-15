Alpha Windward LLC Has $460,000 Position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Team worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in Team by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 61,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Team by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,793,000 after purchasing an additional 19,015 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Team by 27.4% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 28,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Team in the third quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Team by 3.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,686,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,449,000 after purchasing an additional 52,256 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:TISI opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. Team, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.11 million, a PE ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.60.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $290.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.30 million. Team had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Team, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TISI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Team from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Team in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Team presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Team Profile

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

