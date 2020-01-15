Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 6.8% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,536,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,402,449,000 after purchasing an additional 302,354 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 37.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,145,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,824 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,265,722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,372 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,491,779,000 after purchasing an additional 66,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,438.05.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $5.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,436.27. 618,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,597. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,354.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,246.47. The company has a market cap of $990.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,442.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

