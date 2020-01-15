Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Holdings Trimmed by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 41,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO stock opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.56. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The company has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MO shares. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus set a $60.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit