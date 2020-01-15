Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Holdings Trimmed by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 41,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO stock opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.56. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The company has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MO shares. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus set a $60.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

