Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.80 Million

Brokerages expect that Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) will report sales of $49.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.88 million. Amalgamated Bank posted sales of $47.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full-year sales of $195.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $194.65 million to $196.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $201.80 million, with estimates ranging from $198.02 million to $205.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amalgamated Bank.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Amalgamated Bank from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Amalgamated Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 12.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 20,163 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 31.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 20.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 38,043 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amalgamated Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 22.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. 38.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAL stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.11. The stock had a trading volume of 39,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,570. Amalgamated Bank has a one year low of $14.58 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.43.

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

