Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Amalgamated Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Get Amalgamated Bank alerts:

Shares of AMAL opened at $19.15 on Monday. Amalgamated Bank has a twelve month low of $14.58 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.43.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAL. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 38.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.