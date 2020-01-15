Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.2% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $36,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 59 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,480.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,171.64.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,412.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,869.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,816.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,818.18. The stock has a market cap of $926.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.82, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.75 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

