Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) PT Raised to $83.00

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $72.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $73.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.63.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 20.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 9.5% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 7.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

