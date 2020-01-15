AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:UHAL traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.08. 1,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.68. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $336.39 and a 52 week high of $426.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $369.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.94 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 9.50%. AMERCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AMERCO will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen purchased 1,910 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $373.87 per share, with a total value of $714,091.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 1.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 25.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 13.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

