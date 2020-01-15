Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.73.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMPH. BidaskClub cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In related news, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 8,205 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $156,961.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 138,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,118.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 25,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $461,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 163,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,279.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,205 shares of company stock valued at $656,467. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 22,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMPH traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,422. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $25.43. The company has a market capitalization of $895.11 million, a PE ratio of 93.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.96.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $80.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

