Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Down 7.5% in December

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,100 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the December 15th total of 238,900 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASYS. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amtech Systems during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Amtech Systems by 434.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amtech Systems by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Amtech Systems by 7,568.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Amtech Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amtech Systems stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.49. 1,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $106.45 million, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average of $5.76. Amtech Systems has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 million. Amtech Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amtech Systems will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASYS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Amtech Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

