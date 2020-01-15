Analysts Anticipate Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $138.27 Million

Analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) will report $138.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $136.45 million and the highest is $138.99 million. Cogent Communications posted sales of $132.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year sales of $544.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $542.32 million to $544.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $576.77 million, with estimates ranging from $570.18 million to $582.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.50 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCOI shares. BidaskClub raised Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cogent Communications from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 534 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $34,955.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 5,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,524 shares of company stock worth $1,285,332. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 4,287.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,209. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $71.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.73 and a 200 day moving average of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 113.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

