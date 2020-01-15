Analysts Anticipate Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to Announce $0.65 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to report $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.73. Urban Outfitters posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.96%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on URBN. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $26.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average is $25.61. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $19.63 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,670,448 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $75,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,172 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,450,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,517.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 557,760 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,667,000 after acquiring an additional 523,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,845 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,971,000 after acquiring an additional 505,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,096,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,943,000 after acquiring an additional 284,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

