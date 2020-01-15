Analysts Expect AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) to Post $0.25 EPS

Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.25 (Buy) from the four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. AssetMark Financial’s rating score has improved by 18.2% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $29.33 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AssetMark Financial an industry rank of 32 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMK. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,215,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,061,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,388,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $808,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMK traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.80. The stock had a trading volume of 81,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,481. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.68.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $110.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.20 million. Analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.