Analysts Expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $570.99 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will report $570.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $579.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $562.96 million. Brown & Brown reported sales of $508.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $618.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $1,184,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,718,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 644,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,256,000 after acquiring an additional 101,767 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 237.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after acquiring an additional 434,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 55,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 17,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.62. The company had a trading volume of 325,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,167. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $40.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

