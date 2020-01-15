Analysts Expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to post $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Morgan Stanley posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 15.99%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Pritchard Capital upgraded Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,800.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,205,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,671,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,451,000 after purchasing an additional 714,456 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,929.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,566,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,798,000 after buying an additional 15,750,661 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.5% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,278,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,162,000 after buying an additional 1,134,651 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,825,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,556,000 after buying an additional 55,695 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,958,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,598,000 after buying an additional 68,528 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,327,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,664,918. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

