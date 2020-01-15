Analysts Expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $109.90 Million

Brokerages expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will report $109.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.80 million to $110.00 million. Veeco Instruments reported sales of $98.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year sales of $414.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $412.20 million to $416.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $470.00 million, with estimates ranging from $455.00 million to $485.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veeco Instruments.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $108.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.37 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 47.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VECO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine lowered Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeco Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In related news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 4,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $74,876.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,020.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VECO. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 11.2% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VECO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.49. 408,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,635. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.25 and a beta of 1.37. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeco Instruments (VECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.