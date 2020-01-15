Analysts Set Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) Target Price at $37.50

Shares of Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on BYSI shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beyondspring in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura started coverage on Beyondspring in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Beyondspring in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Beyondspring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Beyondspring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

BYSI traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.23. 61,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,711. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51. The company has a market cap of $456.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Beyondspring has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $24.80.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07). Equities analysts forecast that Beyondspring will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Beyondspring during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyondspring during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyondspring by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Beyondspring during the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Beyondspring by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beyondspring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

