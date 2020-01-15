Analysts Set Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Target Price at $14.00

Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MITK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Capital downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.15. 788,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,409. The company has a market cap of $356.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of -0.36. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $13.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 million. Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $36,668.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,385 shares of company stock valued at $101,466. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Mitek Systems by 2,576.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 278,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 268,263 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Mitek Systems by 22.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 144,337 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Raging Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mitek Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the second quarter valued at $4,187,000. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

