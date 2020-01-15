Analysts Set Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) PT at $55.88

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.28.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.26. 7,085,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,187,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.87. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $68.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Bob Shearer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.96 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,218 shares in the company, valued at $943,533.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,527.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

