Analyzing Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) and Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) and Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and Landmark Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern First Bancshares $86.86 million 3.65 $22.29 million $2.88 14.44 Landmark Bancorp $48.72 million 2.35 $10.43 million N/A N/A

Southern First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Landmark Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and Landmark Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern First Bancshares 25.48% 14.23% 1.28% Landmark Bancorp 19.10% 9.91% 0.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Southern First Bancshares and Landmark Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern First Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.3% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Southern First Bancshares beats Landmark Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; construction real estate loans; commercial business loans for various lines of businesses, such as the manufacturing, service industry, and professional service areas; consumer real estate and home equity loans; and other consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment loans and revolving lines of credit. In addition, it provides other bank services, such as Internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automatic drafts, bill payment, and mobile banking services. The company operates through 10 retail offices located in Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston; 2 retail offices located in Raleigh and Greensboro markets; and 1 retail office located in Atlanta. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 29 branch offices in 23 communities across the state of Kansas. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas.

