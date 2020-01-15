Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.80

Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.80 and traded as high as $24.62. Andersons shares last traded at $24.57, with a volume of 6,190 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANDE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Andersons in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Andersons to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $790.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.74.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Andersons Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $231,900.00. Also, insider James J. Pirolli purchased 6,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $152,288.73. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,649 shares of company stock valued at $543,299 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Andersons by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 337,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after buying an additional 112,907 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Andersons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,089,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Andersons by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,389,000 after buying an additional 47,128 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Andersons by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,107,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,172,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Andersons by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

