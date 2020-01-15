ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides digital marketplace for home services. The Company’s brand portfolio includes HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’sList, mHelpDesk, HomeStars, Travaux.com, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot and Instapro. It operates primarily in Canada, France, Germany, UK, Netherlands and Italy. ANGI Homeservices Inc., formerly known as Angie’s List Inc., is headquartered in Golden, Colo. “

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ANGI. Citigroup began coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANGI Homeservices currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.27. 49,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,444. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.17 and a beta of 2.16. ANGI Homeservices has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.59 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,476 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $39,433.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,159.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 421,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,798.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,292,973 shares of company stock worth $8,791,768 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 1,495.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 171,900.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANGI Homeservices (ANGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.