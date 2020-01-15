Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) Sets New 52-Week High at $99.39

Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $99.39 and last traded at $99.07, with a volume of 137905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Anixter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anixter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Get Anixter International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.00 and its 200-day moving average is $72.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Anixter International had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Anixter International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mccleary Alice 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXE. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Anixter International by 33.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 13,744 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anixter International in the third quarter worth about $360,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Anixter International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Anixter International by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,931,000 after acquiring an additional 95,649 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Anixter International by 4.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Anixter International Company Profile (NYSE:AXE)

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Anixter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.