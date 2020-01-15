ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,139 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 135.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.86.

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.63. The company had a trading volume of 406,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,005,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.10. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $152.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.05 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 188.46% and a positive return on equity of 11.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In related news, Director John H. Schaefer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 87,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

