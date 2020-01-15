ANON Trading Up 26.9% This Week (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, ANON has traded 26.9% higher against the dollar. ANON has a market cap of $81,969.00 and $11.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.78 or 0.03319228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00193011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00027038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00125995 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ANON

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ANON

ANON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

