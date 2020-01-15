Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives GBX 897.73 Average PT from Brokerages

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 918.75 ($12.09).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 910 ($11.97) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.66) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 840 ($11.05) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Antofagasta to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) in a research note on Tuesday.

Antofagasta stock traded down GBX 7.20 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 969.80 ($12.76). The company had a trading volume of 1,341,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,000. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.67. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 768.80 ($10.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 917.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 889.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

