Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Shares Sold by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,095 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,975 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Apache were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apache by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,493,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,231,034,000 after acquiring an additional 720,427 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,442,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,627 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,662,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,558,000 after acquiring an additional 259,616 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apache by 14,558.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,450,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apache by 20.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,269,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,491,000 after acquiring an additional 214,290 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Apache from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Apache from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Argus cut shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

In related news, insider Wheals Rob purchased 4,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.30. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APA traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.54. 4,368,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,164,092. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Apache Co. has a 1 year low of $18.33 and a 1 year high of $38.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.95.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). Apache had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.50%.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

