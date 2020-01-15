Apache (NYSE:APA) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Apache (NYSE:APA) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on APA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apache from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Apache from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Apache from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apache from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.07.

APA stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.37. The stock had a trading volume of 121,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,688,948. Apache has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $38.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.87.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.10). Apache had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apache will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.50%.

In related news, insider Wheals Rob bought 4,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.30. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apache during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Apache by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the 3rd quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apache by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

