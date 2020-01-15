Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.11.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Applied Materials to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Nomura increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ICAP raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 54.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 94.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.93. 6,313,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,095,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.30. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $63.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.86. The company has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

