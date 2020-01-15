Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Shares Up 8.5%

Arch Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:ARTH)’s stock price shot up 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, 205,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 171,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARTH. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Arch Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.17.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops products based on its technology to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care. Its primary product candidate is AC5 Devices, a product containing synthetic biocompatible peptides that comprise naturally occurring amino acids to achieve hemostasis in skin wounds and in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures.

