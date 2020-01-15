Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) is F&V Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

F&V Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the period. Archer Daniels Midland makes up about 3.4% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 187.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 1,524.2% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 302.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 62.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,559,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,876. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.53. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $306,958.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,198,641.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 203,816 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,676 shares of company stock worth $1,612,249 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

