Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 89.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 760.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $518.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $393.40 and a 1 year high of $525.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 29.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.02%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.28.

In other news, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total value of $1,961,385.20. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

