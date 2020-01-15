Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $920,000 Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,481 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 20.8% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 12.9% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total value of $55,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,306 shares in the company, valued at $277,982.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,228,140 shares of company stock valued at $233,184,417 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB stock opened at $219.06 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.27 and a twelve month high of $219.88. The company has a market cap of $624.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.04.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.