Archford Capital Strategies LLC Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in AbbVie by 263,372.1% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 113,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 113,250 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $1,098,000. SRB Corp bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,523,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,837,192,000 after acquiring an additional 679,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 54.8% during the second quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

AbbVie stock opened at $88.20 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $91.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.47 and its 200-day moving average is $76.77. The company has a market capitalization of $131.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

