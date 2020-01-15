Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of AR remained flat at $C$1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 425,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.79 million and a PE ratio of -103.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.01. Argonaut Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.36 and a 1 year high of C$2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.13.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$88.25 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Argonaut Gold will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

