Argus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Argus in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $39.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s previous close.

BAC has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.74.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.68. The stock had a trading volume of 64,608,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,837,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.85.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Bank of America by 35.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,659,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,688,816 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,905.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,055,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,604,000 after buying an additional 57,060,331 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,640,000 after buying an additional 2,542,808 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 36,402,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,666,000 after buying an additional 573,200 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,678,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,383,000 after buying an additional 627,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

