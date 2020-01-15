Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $304,000 Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 93.4% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 200.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $662,039.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,883,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,174. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.11. The company has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

