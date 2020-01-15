Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $13.33 Million Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,109 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.62% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $13,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000.

ABG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $125.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.60.

NYSE:ABG opened at $101.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.26 and a 200-day moving average of $100.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.54 and a 52 week high of $123.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

