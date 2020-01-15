Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 6,256 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Arvest Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,932 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,256 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.5% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Apple were worth $38,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 546,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $108,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Apple by 30.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,034,294 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $204,707,000 after purchasing an additional 240,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 30,913 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. HSBC set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $296.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.36.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $312.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.05 and a 1 year high of $317.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1,360.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.71.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

