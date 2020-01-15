Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Get Arvinas alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARVN. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Arvinas from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Roth Capital began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Arvinas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of Arvinas stock traded up $1.98 on Tuesday, reaching $50.75. 3,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,633. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.72. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $49.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.79.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.67. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 157.34%. The company had revenue of $30.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 million. On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,888. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe purchased 680,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $14,960,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arvinas by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,038,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,845,000 after acquiring an additional 576,137 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 688,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,143,000 after buying an additional 273,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 14,782.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 231,046 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,834,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after buying an additional 135,177 shares during the last quarter. 47.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arvinas (ARVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.