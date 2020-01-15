Ascension Asset Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $107,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,597.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $100.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $87.26 and a 12-month high of $115.20.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.7625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

